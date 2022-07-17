BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Position Increased by Melone Private Wealth LLC

Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,585 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund makes up 3.3% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Melone Private Wealth LLC owned 1.10% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,181,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $497,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.1% in the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 49.7% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 52,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 17,264 shares in the last quarter. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MIY opened at $13.48 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

