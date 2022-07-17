Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,789 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $173.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.91 and a 200 day moving average of $192.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

