Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 295,300.0% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in Union Pacific by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 16,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $209.13 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.82.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.18.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

