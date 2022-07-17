Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases 788 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital Price Performance

Shares of STOR opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital Announces Dividend

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 138.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

STORE Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.