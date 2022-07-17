Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,331 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,878 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,456,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after buying an additional 669,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,979,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $291.87 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.23.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

