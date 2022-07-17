Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 313,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 226,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 113,209 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

