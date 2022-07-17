Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Trading 3.1% Lower This Week

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $163,302.50 and approximately $47,349.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

BCUG is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

