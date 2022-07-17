Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Short Interest Up 125.4% in June

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 125.4% from the June 15th total of 763,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $781.85 million, a PE ratio of 238.36, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 182.45 and a quick ratio of 182.45. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $27.48.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 590.91%.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, Director Romano Tio acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $57,354.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $707,644.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.