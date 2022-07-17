Bob’s Repair Price Down 19.4% Over Last Week (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (BOB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $406,624.06 and approximately $72.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,327.59 or 1.00134093 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com.

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

