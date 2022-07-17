Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 352,800 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the June 15th total of 575,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgetown

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 2.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 72,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 72,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in Bridgetown by 981.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgetown Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTWN opened at $9.94 on Friday. Bridgetown has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $739.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of -0.22.

About Bridgetown

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

