Brightworth Boosts Stock Holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF)

Brightworth grew its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Brightworth owned 1.06% of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $212,000.

Get X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF alerts:

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDEF opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $24.97.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.