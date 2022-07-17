Brightworth Buys 246 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brightworth raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.2% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,010,396,000 after acquiring an additional 71,631 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,099,650,000 after acquiring an additional 66,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,102,000 after acquiring an additional 68,493 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $600.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $710.66.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.23.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.