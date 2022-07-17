Brightworth Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brightworth decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,244 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

NEE stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.36, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.