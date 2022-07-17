Brightworth Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Brightworth decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,667 shares of company stock worth $1,503,321. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $174.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.33. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.63.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.