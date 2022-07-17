Brightworth Has $6 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Brightworth raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 769.6% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $1,173,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,942,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.6 %

Waste Management stock opened at $152.01 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.12.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.