Brightworth Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Brightworth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after buying an additional 737,944 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,340,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,175.7% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 345,177 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,226,000 after buying an additional 246,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,533,000.

VGT stock opened at $340.03 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $341.01 and a 200 day moving average of $382.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

