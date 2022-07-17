Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Broadscale Acquisition in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadscale Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Omni Event Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 3.7% during the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 265,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 6.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 252,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 22.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Broadscale Acquisition Price Performance

About Broadscale Acquisition

Shares of NASDAQ SCLE remained flat at $9.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 106,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,202. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. Broadscale Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

(Get Rating)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

Featured Stories

