Brokerages Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Price Target at $220.64

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $180.62 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.97 and a 200-day moving average of $210.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 400,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after buying an additional 210,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after buying an additional 1,189,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after buying an additional 104,469 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

