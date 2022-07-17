Brokerages Set Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Target Price at $298.98

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on META. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,660. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Meta Platforms Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 13.4% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 13,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 30.4% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of META opened at $164.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.56. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $445.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.