Brokerages Set NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) PT at $128.50

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NetEase Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $86.43 on Friday. NetEase has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Institutional Trading of NetEase

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,941,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in NetEase by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 990,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,845,000 after buying an additional 93,833 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in NetEase by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,197,000 after buying an additional 757,084 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

