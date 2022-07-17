Brokerages Set Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Price Target at C$2.03

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.96.

TWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.15 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Standpoint Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$1.28 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.34. The firm has a market cap of C$437.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$658.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$464.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

