Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Short Interest Up 64.0% in June

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,460,000 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the June 15th total of 5,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,460,552.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,580,719 shares of company stock valued at $112,514,461.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $810,807,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,494 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $200,315,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $179,508,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.75. 1,343,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

