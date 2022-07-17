BSCPAD Market Capitalization Hits $12.34 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a market cap of $12.34 million and approximately $209,735.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00035279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00022140 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001939 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad.

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

