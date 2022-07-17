Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) Short Interest Down 56.3% in June

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the June 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Build Acquisition Stock Performance

BGSX remained flat at $9.79 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,843. Build Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGSX. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,381,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Build Acquisition by 249.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 375,665 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Build Acquisition Company Profile

Build Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

