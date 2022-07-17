Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the June 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadiz

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDZI. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz in the first quarter valued at $2,115,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz in the first quarter valued at $1,645,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadiz by 1,801.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 357,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 338,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the first quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cadiz from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Cadiz Price Performance

Shares of CDZI opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -0.01. Cadiz has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 92.99% and a negative net margin of 5,505.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadiz will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadiz

(Get Rating)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.