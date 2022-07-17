Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Target Price to C$1.40

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.50 to C$1.40 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GDDFF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.45 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.23.

Goodfood Market Price Performance

GDDFF stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $8.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

