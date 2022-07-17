Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$99.06.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James set a C$100.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$102.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$81.00 price target (down from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of CP opened at C$92.44 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$82.12 and a 12 month high of C$105.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$90.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$93.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86. The firm has a market cap of C$85.96 billion and a PE ratio of 23.64.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.94 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.4699996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

