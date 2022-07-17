Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,071 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of BIV opened at $78.08 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $91.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

