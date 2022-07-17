Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.1 %

GD stock opened at $212.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.09. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.86.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

