Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,222,027,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Coca-Cola by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after buying an additional 3,422,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after buying an additional 2,984,878 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $167,161,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,190 shares of company stock valued at $21,703,323 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $270.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.14.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

