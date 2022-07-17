Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 829.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 94,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,377,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,547,000 after purchasing an additional 33,123 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

MPW opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

