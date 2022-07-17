Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,903,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,343,000. MY Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,768,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,641,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,159,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMMO opened at $72.31 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $97.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.90.

