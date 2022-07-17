Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG opened at $21.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

