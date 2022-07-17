Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $439,657,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,268,000 after buying an additional 791,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,162,000 after buying an additional 632,809 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,967,000 after buying an additional 599,478 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,621,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $169.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.45 and its 200 day moving average is $190.82. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.70 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXR. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.56.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

