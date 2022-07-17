Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $173.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.94.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

