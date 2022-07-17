Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the June 15th total of 204,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Capricorn Metals Price Performance

CRNLF stock opened at 1.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 1.48. Capricorn Metals has a 1-year low of 1.48 and a 1-year high of 1.52.

Get Capricorn Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Capricorn Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Capricorn Metals

Capricorn Metals Ltd explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Australia and Madagascar. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.