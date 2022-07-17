CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Cut to $124.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.89.

CarMax stock opened at $91.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.46 and its 200-day moving average is $100.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. CarMax has a 1 year low of $84.37 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

