carVertical Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (CV)

carVertical (CV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $77,772.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One carVertical coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004761 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,019.32 or 0.99995257 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009084 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003628 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
carVertical Profile
carVertical is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling carVertical
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.