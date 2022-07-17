carVertical Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CV)

carVertical (CV) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, carVertical has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One carVertical coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. carVertical has a total market cap of $966,896.92 and $37,889.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,170.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009007 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004722 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003419 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About carVertical
carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors.
Buying and Selling carVertical
