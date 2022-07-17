Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.28

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and traded as low as $2.50. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 985 shares traded.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Company Profile

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA operates as a food retailer in France and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping centers, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also offers private label products. In addition, the company is involved in banking, digital marketing and advertising, service station, restaurant, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities.

