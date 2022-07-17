Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target Increased to $136.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.63.

CBOE stock opened at $119.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,174,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,959,000 after purchasing an additional 53,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,971,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,566,000 after purchasing an additional 308,758 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

