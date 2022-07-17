CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Short Interest Up 87.3% in June

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, an increase of 87.3% from the June 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 720,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 282,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 131,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares during the period.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Trading Up 5.5 %

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile

PRPB stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,396. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

