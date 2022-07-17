Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Lowered to $144.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $171.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.19.

Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese stock opened at $108.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Celanese has a 1 year low of $104.74 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.75.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. Celanese’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

