Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Position Trimmed by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Centene by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $890,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $890,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,980. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.87. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $89.92. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

