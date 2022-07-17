Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $82.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s FY2022 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Centene from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $89.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $89.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.87.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,980. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $470,456,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Centene by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,593,000 after buying an additional 3,717,875 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,594,000 after buying an additional 3,350,045 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 8,192.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,169,000 after buying an additional 1,620,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,829,000 after buying an additional 1,599,740 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

