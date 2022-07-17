Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,843 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $29,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.49. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

