Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of CERT opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Certara has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $45.48.

Insider Activity

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at $683,219,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Certara by 75.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Certara by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $10,006,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $1,156,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

