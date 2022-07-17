CertiK (CTK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $14.06 Million

CertiK (CTK) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One CertiK coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a market capitalization of $64.36 million and approximately $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CertiK has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00048913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00021761 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001796 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org.

Buying and Selling CertiK

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

