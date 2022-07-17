Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Position Boosted by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 370,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,916 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries comprises 2.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $63,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1,382.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTLS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays downgraded Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.33.

Shares of GTLS opened at $148.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.13 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.04 and a 200-day moving average of $155.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

