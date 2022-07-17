China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Update

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,713,000 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the June 15th total of 3,658,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,710.0 days.

China Railway Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRWOF opened at $0.66 on Friday. China Railway Group has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.

About China Railway Group

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

